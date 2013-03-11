ATHENS, March 11 Somali pirates released a Greek-owned crude oil tanker and its 26 crew members who were seized 10 months ago in the Arabian Sea, the vessel's owner Dynacom Tankers Management said on Monday.

The MT Smyrni, which was carrying one million barrels of oil, was hijacked in May last year off Oman.

MT Smyrni is the second tanker to be freed by Somali pirates within the last few days. A chemical tanker hijacked a year ago with more than 20 crew on board was also released last week. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou in Athens and Abdiqani Hassan in Bosasso, editing by Deepa Babington)