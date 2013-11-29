ATHENS Nov 29 Greece's second-largest lender
Piraeus Bank posted on Friday a 3.2 billion euro
profit in the first nine months of the year thanks to a one-off
gain from taking over Cypriot bank units.
The bank's provisions for loans and other assets reached
1.68 billion euros. Piraeus did not provide figures for the
nine-month period last year.
Results this year have been consolidated to include recent
acquisitions of the healthy part of ATEbank, Geniki Bank,
Cypriot bank operations and Millennium Bank.
($1 = 0.7353 euros)
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)