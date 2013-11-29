ATHENS Nov 29 Greece's second-largest lender Piraeus Bank posted on Friday a 3.2 billion euro profit in the first nine months of the year thanks to a one-off gain from taking over Cypriot bank units.

The bank's provisions for loans and other assets reached 1.68 billion euros. Piraeus did not provide figures for the nine-month period last year.

Results this year have been consolidated to include recent acquisitions of the healthy part of ATEbank, Geniki Bank, Cypriot bank operations and Millennium Bank. ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)