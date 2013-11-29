* Piraeus posts 579 mln euro loss in Jan-Sept period
* Rival Eurobank's losses widen in Q3
(Includes Eurobank results)
ATHENS Nov 29 Greece's second-biggest lender
Piraeus Bank posted a smaller loss in the first nine
months of the year excluding a one-off gain, helped by lower
funding costs and cost-cutting.
Cuts in deposit rates and reduced borrowing from the Greek
central bank's liquidity facility (ELA), which is costlier than
European Central Bank funds, have pushed funding costs down for
Piraeus and other Greek lenders.
But the banks continue to be hit by austerity-hit Greeks
defaulting on their debt and Piraeus's smaller rival Eurobank
reported a wider third-quarter loss on Friday, hurt
by higher provisions for non-performing loans.
Piraeus posted a 579 million euro loss in the first nine
months of the year, compared to a loss of 629 million euros in
the same period last year.
Including a 3.81 billion euro one-off gain from taking over
Cypriot bank units, it posted a 3.23 billion euro profit in the
first nine months of the year. Its provisions for bad loans rose
to 1.54 billion euros in the nine month period from 1.35 billion
euros in the same period last year.
This year's results were not directly comparable to those of
last year because they now include the operations of recent
acquisitions of the healthy part of ATEbank, Geniki Bank,
Cypriot bank operations and Millennium Bank.
Piraeus's "immediate priority" is to better manage its
non-performing loans portfolio after integrating the acquired
banks, Chairman Michalis Sallas said.
The inability of austerity-hit Greeks to repay their debt
continues to pound Greek bank loan books as the economy remains
mired in its sixth consecutive year of recession with
unemployment at record levels above 27 percent.
Unpaid loans are a major headache for banks in Greece, where
the economy, now its sixth-year of recession, has shrunk 25
percent. The banks are still recovering from 27 billion euros
($36.69 billion) of losses brought about by the country's
unprecedented sovereign debt restructuring in 2012.
Eurobank, the only one of Greece's four major lenders that
has fallen under the control of the Greece's bank bailout fund,
posted a 285 million euro loss in the third quarter compared to
a 223 million euro loss in the same period last year.
The bank booked 1.26 billion euros in bad loan provisions in
the first nine months of the year, up slightly from 1.21 billion
euros in the same period last year.
($1 = 0.7353 euros)
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)