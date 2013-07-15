BRIEF-Centuria Capital Ltd updates on corporate notes offer
* It will undertake a corporate notes offer to raise a minimum of A$50 million
ATHENS, July 15 Greece's Piraeus Bank said on Monday it expects to pass stress tests due by the end of the year as demanded by the country's international lenders.
"I'm certain the stress test will show Piraeus will not need fresh capital," Chairman Michalis Sallas told reporters. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Louise Heavens)
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.
* Global audit watchdog forum opens permanent secretariat in Tokyo