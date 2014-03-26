BRIEF-BSB Bancorp Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.40
* BSB Bancorp Inc reports first quarter results - year over year earnings growth of 44%
ATHENS, March 26 Greece's Piraeus Bank confirmed in a statement on Wednesday it has priced its 1.75 billion euro share offering at 1.70 euros a share. ($1 = 0.7258 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday fined Deutsche Bank AG $156.6 million for violating foreign exchange rules and running afoul of the Volcker Rule.