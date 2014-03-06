ATHENS, March 6 Greece's second-largest lender Piraeus Bank on Thursday reported a 2013 profit thanks to a one-off accounting gain, while bad loans rose further due to the country's crippling recession.

It reported profit from continuing operations of 2.53 billion euros including a 3.81 billion euro accounting gain from goodwill from four smaller lenders it acquired. That compared to a loss of 513 million euros in 2012.

But non-performing loans rose even further last year to 36.6 percent of the gross loan book. About 51 percent of those loans were covered by provisions at the end of 2013, it added.