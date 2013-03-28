ATHENS, March 28 A Greek court has ruled
deliberations in a lawsuit by Piraeus Bank against Reuters over
a story it published were inadmissible on technical grounds.
The ruling, obtained by Reuters on Thursday, also postponed
deliberations against a second defendant in the case - reporter
Stephen Grey who wrote the article.
Piraeus Bank last year sought damages of 50
million euros when it sued the news agency and Grey over a story
on property deals between the bank and companies linked to the
family of its non-executive chairman.
In the lawsuit it accused Reuters of malicious defamation
and of wishing "to harm the entire Greek banking system."
Reuters is a unit of Thomson Reuters Corp.
The ruling said it was not clear whether the right legal
entity had been convoked in the case against Thomson Reuters
Corp. since several companies with similar names were
headquartered in London and New York.
"It has not been determined which company was notified and
it has in no case been proven that the defendant was legally
summoned to appear and therefore, in line with above reasoning,
the discussion over the lawsuit must be declared inadmissible
regarding the first defendant," the ruling said.
Piraeus Bank in an emailed statement said: "We acknowledge
the Athens Court's announcement of yesterday, and that the Court
expressed no judgment on the substance of the case. A ruling on
the litigation is therefore still pending."
Reuters Global Head of Communications, Barb Burg, said: "The
Court dismissed the bank's case on a technicality, because the
bank failed to properly bring Reuters into the case. Equally
important, however, the bank has not proven its case against
Reuters or that the article at issue contained any falsehoods or
inaccuracies. We continue to stand by our reporting."
The Reuters special report, headlined "A Greek banker's
secret property deals" and published on Apr. 2, ;
PDF version:reported Piraeus
had rented at least seven properties that were owned by a series
of private investment companies directed among others by the
wife and two children of the bank's non-executive chairman,
Michalis Sallas, and financed by Piraeus bank loans.
The article was based on a study by Reuters of Greek
corporate records and company statements, documents filed in
Greek land registries and interviews with legal, accounting and
property experts.
Prior to publication, Piraeus and Sallas declined to answer
questions about the deals, which had not been declared to
shareholders.
The lawsuit said that the article's publication caused the
bank's shares to tumble 14.5 percent, representing a loss to the
bank at the time of 46 million euros. The shares had more than
recovered their value a week later before declining again.