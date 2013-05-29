BRIEF-Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate says CEO Andreas Steyer to resign
ATHENS May 29 Greece's second-biggest lender Piraeus Bank said on Wednesday it would sell 4.96 billion new shares at a price of 1.70 euros ($2.19) apiece, as part of its recapitalisation plan.
The price is calculated after a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. Piraeus shares closed at 0.25 euros in Athens trading. ($1 = 0.7779 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
BRUSSELS, April 12 International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Wednesday said Greece is heading in the right direction on reforms but talks on its bailout and the IMF's potential role in it are "only halfway through".