ATHENS Nov 1 Piraeus Bank, Greece's second-largest lender by assets, is confident that its plan to plug a 4.93 billion-euro capital shortfall revealed by the European Central Bank's health check will succeed, its chief executive said on Sunday.

The ECB released the results of its asset quality review (AQR) and stress tests of Greece's four big banks on Saturday under baseline and adverse scenarios for the country's economy and projected credit losses up to 2017.

The health check showed the four banks, including Piraeus, together have a 14.4 billion-euro capital hole under the adverse scenario.

"Apart from the ongoing liability management exercise, the bank's capital-boosting plan involves raising funds from private investors and other actions," CEO Anthimos Thomopoulos said.

"Based on our recent contacts with international institutional investors, we are convinced that our plan can be concluded successfully in a short timespan," he said.

International lenders have set aside up to 25 billion euros for the recapitalisation of banks under the terms of Greece's third international bailout, worth up to 86 billion euros. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Andrew Roche)