WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
ATHENS, June 15 Piraeus Bank, Greece's fourth largest lender, has signed a deal to sell its New York subsidiary Marathon Bank to Investors Bancorp for $133 million (105 million euros) in cash, it said on Friday.
Under the deal, Piraeus will transfer its 98.5 percent stake in Marathon to Investors Bancorp, a full-service community bank with assets of $11.3 billion.
The sale will boost Piraeus Bank's total capital adequacy ratio by about 22 basis points to 9.3 percent, the bank said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.