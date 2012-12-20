Taiwan stocks dip; TSMC, Cathay Fin down
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
ATHENS Dec 20 Greek lender Piraeus Bank on Thursday reported a nine-month loss of 629 million euros ($833 million), hurt by provisions for impaired loans and increased funding costs.
The bank said its total recapitalisation need, as set by the country's central bank, was 7.3 billion euros. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
June 2 Brand licensor Marquee Brands LLC is leading a consortium that is preparing a bid for BCBG Max Azria Group LLC, which would allow the U.S. fashion house to exit bankruptcy with a footprint of 15 to 20 stores, people familiar with the matter said.