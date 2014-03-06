ATHENS, March 6 Greece's second-largest lender Piraeus Bank is planning a share issue of up to 1.75 billion euros ($2.42 billion) to boost its capital, the bank said on Thursday confirming what a source earlier told Reuters.

Stress tests results released earlier by the country's central bank showed the bank has a capital need of 425 million euros.

($1 = 0.7225 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)