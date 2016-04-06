ATHENS, April 6 Piraeus Bank will turn profitable this year, helped by lower provisions for non-performing loans and cost cutting, the chairman of Greece's second-largest lender by assets said on Wednesday.

"In 2016 we will be profitable, the easing in non-performing loans in the last quarter of 2015 is continuing in the first quarter, this leads to lower provisions," Chairman Michael Sallas told reporters.

Piraeus, which is 26.2 percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF after its recapitalisation late last year, booked loan-loss provisions of 1.4 billion euros in last year's final quarter when it lost 1.24 billion euros.

Sallas said improving trends in the formation of new bad loans continued in the first quarter, expecting the group to lower its ratio of non-performing loans -- credit in arrears for more than 90 days -- to below 17 percent of its book by 2018.

The ratio eased to 39.5 percent in the last quarter of 2015 from 40.5 percent in the third quarter.

He said the decline in Greek real estate prices, which affected loan collateral values and was a factor in the surge of loan-loss provisions last year, has bottomed.

"I do not see a further price decline in the (Greek) real estate market. The completion of the bailout review is crucial and will lead to an improvement," he said.

But the full lifting of capital controls and a sizeable return of deposits to the banking system after massive outflows last year will take time, he said.

Piraeus Bank will divest its operations in Cyprus -- a 13-branch network with 300 employees -- by mid-summer as part of the downsizing of foreign activities, Sallas said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)