ATHENS, April 18 Greece's Piraeus Bank has signed a deal to sell its Romanian unit ATEbank Romania for 10.3 million euros ($13.4 million) as part of its restructuring efforts.

Greece's second-largest lender said on Thursday its entire 93.3 percent stake in the bank would be bought by Dorinel Umbrarescu, who heads a Romanian group mainly involved in construction.

It said the sale would take place once the majority of ATEbank Romania's assets and liabilities are spun off to Piraeus Bank Romania. The deal is subject to approval by the relevant regulatory authorities.

Piraeus Bank also postponed a shareholder vote on its 7.3 billion euro ($9.6 billion) recapitalisation plan to next week as not enough shareholders turned up to a meeting on Thursday.

Piraeus is seeking their approval to raise up to 400 million euros through a private share placement and up to 6.94 billion euros from a rights issue to boost its capital base.

Thursday's meeting was attended by shareholders representing just 16.1 percent of the bank's shares, far fewer than the 50 percent required to approve the plan. Next week's repeat assembly will require a smaller quorum of 20 percent.

The absence of most shareholders on Thursday does not signify a lack of support for the plans. It is common in Greece for such shareholder votes to be delayed and for proposals to be approved only after two or three meetings.

Greece's four major banks need 27.5 billion euros in fresh funds to restore their solvency ratios to levels required by the country's central bank after incurring losses from a sovereign debt writedown and impaired loans.

Under the terms of the recapitalisation, a minimum of 10 percent of new equity must be raised from the market for the banks to remain privately run. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by David Holmes)