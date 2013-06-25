ATHENS, June 25 Greece's Piraeus Bank
will raise more than 19.5 percent of the funds it needs to plug
a 7.33 billion euro capital hole from private investors in a
rights offering that ends later on Tuesday, a senior bank
official told Reuters.
Piraeus is the third major Greek lender, after Alpha
and National Bank, to raise at least 10
percent of its common equity issue from private investors, a
requirement under a recapitalization program for banks to stay
privately run.
"Private sector take-up will be more than 19.5 percent, near
20 percent," said a senior banker at Piraeus who declined to be
named. Meeting the minimum threshold means Piraeus will not need
to resort to issuing costly contingent convertible bonds, or
CoCos.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris
and Gerald E. McCormick)