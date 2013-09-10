EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
ATHENS, Sept 10 Greece's second-largest bank Piraeus said about 12 percent of its workforce signed up for a voluntary redundancy scheme aimed at cutting costs after recent acquisitions.
The bank had an initial target of 10 percent.
Greece's top four banks are updating their restructuring plans after their recapitalisation in June, aiming to squeeze their costs even further.
Piraeus, which employs about 18,000 people, bought smaller lender Geniki from Societe Generale last year and the healthy part of ailing state lender ATEbank.
It acquired the Greek branches of Cypriot lenders Bank of Cyprus, Cyprus Popular and Hellenic Bank earlier this year to shield the country from the island's crisis.
The group also bought the Greek unit of Portugal's Millennium BCP, concluding its acquisitions drive.
Piraeus, Alpha, National and Eurobank - completed a 27.5 billion euro recapitalisation in June to restore their solvency after losses from writedowns on government debt and bad loans. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Louise Heavens)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.