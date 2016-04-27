ATHENS, April 27 Greece's Piraeus Bank
said on Wednesday it will redeem the remaining state-guaranteed
securities it issued under a liquidity boosting programme
launched in 2008, becoming the first Greek lender to fully exit
the scheme.
The state-guaranteed notes had been issued under the
framework of a so-called Pillar-2 scheme, launched by the
government to help the economy weather the impact of the global
credit crisis that erupted in 2008.
As the severity of the financial crisis reduced liquidity in
the interbank market, the government launched the scheme to
offer capital and liquidity support to the country's banking
sector.
Piraeus, Greece's biggest lender by assets, said it will
redeem 1.75 billion euros ($1.98 billion) of remaining Pillar-2
securities on Thursday.
After the repayment the bank will no longer be subject to
the support scheme's restrictions, which required a government
representative to sit on its board of directors in the last
seven years.
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by David Evans)