ATHENS May 18 Greece's second-largest lender
Piraeus Bank has hired four international investment
banks as advisers on its 7.33 billion euro ($9.4 billion) share
issue, two bankers close to the procedure told Reuters on
Saturday.
"Goldman, Barclays, Deutsche Bank
and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch will be acting as
advisers," one of the bankers said.
Greece's top four banks, including Piraeus, need a total of
27.5 billion euros to repair their solvency after losses on
sovereign debt writedowns and bad loans, in hopes of regaining
interbank access to fund the economy out of its deep six-year
slump.
Most of the capital will be pumped in by a state bank rescue
fund the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), in exchange
for shares. The HFSF is funded with 50 billion euros from the
country's bailout package.
Under a recapitalisation scheme agreed with Greece's
international lenders, at least 10 percent of new equity issues
by its four big banks must be bought by the market for them to
stay privately run.
Piraeus is confident it will raise 733 million euros from
private investors to avoid falling under the full control of the
rescue fund. An underwriting deal would guarantee
it.
Earlier in May, peer Alpha Bank secured
underwriting for its 457 million euro rights offering by
JPMorgan, Citigroup, HSBC and France's
Credit Agricole.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by David Holmes)