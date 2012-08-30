ATHENS Aug 30 Pirates released a Greek-operated oil tanker seized off Togo on Tuesday after stealing 3,000 tonnes of fuel, an official at the ship's operator said on Thursday.

The seizure of the ship, which is operated by Golden Energy Management, underscored the growing risks to shipping in the Gulf of Guinea, where piracy is rising but still not as common as off the coast of Somalia.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Diana Abdallah)