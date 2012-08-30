* Pirates free vessel seized off Togo on Tuesday
* Operator says 3,000 tonnes of fuel stolen, crew unharmed
(Adds comment from Nigerian Navy spokesman)
ATHENS Aug 30 Pirates released a Greek-operated
oil tanker seized off Togo on Tuesday after stealing 3,000
tonnes of fuel from it, an official from the ship's operator
said on Thursday.
The seizure of MT Energy Centurion, which is operated by
Golden Energy Management, underscored the growing risks to
shipping in the Gulf of Guinea, where piracy is rising but still
not as common as off the coast of Somalia.
"They took some of the cargo, jewellery and money that
belonged to the crew," the official said, on condition of
anonymity.
It was not clear how the attackers had removed the cargo
from the ship. They escaped on Thursday in one of the ship's
lifeboats.
Nigerian Navy spokesman Commodore Kabir Aliyu confirmed
authorities had located the ship in Nigerian waters, and said
they were still in pursuit of the gang that had taken it.
"When the hijacked vessel was located heading to Lagos, the
pirates had fled already. No one was arrested," he said. "An
intensive search is being carried out for them."
The tanker, with 23 Russian crew members, was carrying
56,000 tonnes of gasoil when it was hijacked.
All crew members were in good health and unharmed, the
operating company official said. The vessel was going to dock
for repairs as its communication systems and other equipment had
been damaged.
The Gulf of Guinea is a growing source of oil, cocoa and
metals and spans more than a dozen countries running from Guinea
in the northwest to Angola in the south. It includes Nigeria,
Ghana and Ivory Coast.
According to the International Maritime Bureau's website,
there have been eight piracy incidents off Togo since January.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou in Athens and; Tim Cocks in Lagos;
Editing by Kevin Liffey)