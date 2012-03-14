(Repeats)
By Dina Kyriakidou
ATHENS, March 14 A Greek prosecutor
pressed charges of treason and trying to destabilise the country
against unknown suspects on Wednesday over an alleged 2008 plot
to overthrow the then-conservative prime minister, Costas
Karamanlis.
Court officials said the plan was hatched to thwart efforts
by Karamanlis efforts to improve energy relations with Russia
and included overthrowing and even killing the premier. It was
not clear who was behind it.
"An investigative prosecutor will now try to locate the
persons who devised and organised the plan," said a court
official who requested anonymity.
The official said the charges were prompted by press reports
about a Russian document revealing the plot and came after
testimony from Greek secret service agents, police and
Karamanlis' security guards.
Karamanlis, who lost elections to the socialists in 2009 in
the wake of a series of financial and political scandals, had
improved ties with Moscow and advanced plans for a major
pipeline to bring Russian gas to western Europe.
There was no immediate reaction from the former prime
minister's office. The conservative New Democracy party would
not comment on the charges.
Karamanlis has been on the sidelines of conservative
politics since his crushing defeat, refusing to comment on his
government's failings. Under the leadership of Antonis Samaras,
New Democracy has recovered some ground and is leading opinion
polls ahead of elections expected in late April or May.
The nephew of the late Greek statesman Constantine
Karamanlis, the ex-premier has not made public how he intends to
participate in the upcoming election.
His 2004-2009 government has been largely blamed for failing
to avert the debt crisis now shaking Greece and the euro zone.
PLOTTING VIOLENCE
Court officials said the prosecutor also concluded that some
of the violence that erupted after the police shooting of a
teenager in December 2008 was part of the plot aimed at
destabilising Greece.
The boy's killing and the weeks of violence that gripped the
country shook Karamanlis' government and led to snap elections
the following year.
The criminal investigation by prosecutor Nikos Ornerakis was
spurred by press reports last year, led by the Epikaira news
magazine, that an assassination plot code-named "Pythia" was
organised by a unnamed country allied to Greece to prevent it
from clinching pipeline deals with Russia.
"I remember the PM's security was beefed up at the time. It
was taken quite seriously," a former aide to Karamanlis told
Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Karamanlis pursued closer cooperation with Russia on energy
issues, annoying Greece's western allies.
He supported the South Stream gas pipeline, which will bring
Russian natural gas to Greece and western Europe and rivals the
Nabucco, the U.S.-backed pipeline that will convey gas from
central Asia to the West.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)