ATHENS Feb 5 Greek political leaders have agreed to spending cuts worth 1.5 percent of gross domestic product this year, Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said in a statement on Sunday after talks with party chiefs in his coalition.

That included measures to cut wages and non-labour costs to make the Greek economy more competitive, he said.

He confirmed that the three party leaders will meet again on Monday to conclude negotiations on Greece's second financing package.

Greece's lenders have demanded spending cuts worth about 1 percent of GDP -- or just above 2 billion euros -- this year.