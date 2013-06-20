ATHENS, June 21 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras on Friday called on the small Democratic Left party in
his ruling coalition to back him after talks to resume state
television broadcasts collapsed, leaving the government in
disarray.
Samaras said he had compromised by offering to re-hire 2,000
out of the 2,600 ERT workers who were fired when it was yanked
off air last week, which was accepted by the Socialist PASOK
party but rejected by the Democratic Left.
"I want us to continue together as we started but I will
move on either way," Samaras said in a televised statement.
"Our aim is to conclude our effort to save the country,
always with a four-year term in the horizon. We hope for the
Democratic Left's support."