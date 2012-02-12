ATHENS Feb 12 Violence will not be tolerated, Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos told lawmakers on Sunday after shops and banks were set ablaze in central Athens during protests against a new EU/IMF austerity deal.

"Vandalisms, violence and destruction have no place in a democratic country and won't be tolerated," he said.

Papademos urged lawmakers to back the bailout reforms, saying that taking the "wrong decision" in the bailout vote would lead to catastrophic default and exit from the euro.