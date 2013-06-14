China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
ATHENS, June 14 Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras offered to hire a small number of workers to resume a public news broadcast, he said in a statement on Friday, in a concession to coalition partners angry over the shutdown of state broadcaster ERT.
He said a special liquidator appointed for ERT would set up a committee backed by all parties to hire workers so that the news broadcast could restart immediately.
He said he expected his coalition partners - who have demanded the immediate reopening of ERT - to have a "responsible" stance on the proposal.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.