* Poland still ready to join the euro zone - PM Tusk
* Reputation of the euro zone has been damaged - PM
OTTAWA May 14 Poland is still ready to join the
euro, even though the euro zone's reputation has been dented by
a protracted debt crisis, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said
on Monday during a visit to Canada.
By joining the European Union, Poland had already declared
its readiness to be part of the euro zone, Tusk said at a joint
news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.
"Nothing has changed to this extent. What has changed is
just the reputation of the euro zone. It has clearly
deteriorated in recent years," he said through an interpreter.
Leaders of various Greek political parties were due to hold
fresh talks on Monday on forming a coalition government after
inconclusive elections. A new election could push the country
closer to financial default.
"Today Greece is a huge question mark ... because it is
difficult to establish a government there. Expectations of the
Greek people are quite conflicting," Tusk said.
"The most important question today is not a question of what
we are going to do about the Greeks but what the Greeks are
going to do about themselves. And we still do not have an answer
to that question."
Tusk said Poland felt the European Union had to continue to
integrate economically and politically and that one element of
that integration should be a single currency.
"However, a single currency makes sense when we also have a
single set of rules and when a single set of rules is observed
by all the participants of the single currency," he said.
Harper said the European crisis was a threat to the world's
economy and encouraged the European Union to deal with its
problems.