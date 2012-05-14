OTTAWA May 14 Poland is still ready to join the
euro, though the euro zone's reputation has been dented, Polish
Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday during a visit to
Canada.
By joining the European Union and signing the treaties,
Poland declared its readiness to be part of the euro zone, he
said through an interpreter at a joint news conference with
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.
"Nothing has changed to this extent. What has changed is
just the reputation of the euro zone. It has clearly
deteriorated in recent years," Tusk said. "The European Union,
in the Polish assessment, must continue to integrate
economically and politically. One of the elements of the
integration should be an unquestionable single currency.
However, a single currency makes sense when we also have a
single set of rules and when a single set of rules is observed
by all the participants of the single currency."