ATHENS Feb 4 A Greek prosecutor ordered an
investigation on Monday into whether four suspected bank robbers
were beaten in custody after police published mug shots that
were altered to make their injuries appear less severe.
Rights groups and critics have long accused Greek police of
detaining immigrants and other prisoners in shocking conditions.
Photos published in the Greek media of the men, who were
aged between 20 and 25 and arrested on Friday, show them bruised
and bleeding while being escorted by police.
But mug shots released by the police over the weekend had
injuries missing. One had been altered to remove a purple bruise
from beneath the suspect's left eye. In another, black bruises
below the suspect's eyes and cheeks appear to have been erased.
Public Order Minister Nikos Dendias acknowledged the
photographs had been altered, but defended the decision by
saying it was to make the four men recognisable to the public.
"Photoshop was used and I - just like you, just like any
reasonable person - asked why was this done?," Dendias told
Greek TV when asked about the press reports.
"Because if they hadn't been Photoshopped, in order to make
them resemble an image that the average person would recognize
them in, then the photos wouldn't have been published in the
first place."
He said police believed the injuries occurred when the
suspects resisted arrest rather than when they were in custody.
The leftist Syriza opposition criticised Dendias's comments
and demanded an investigation into allegations by the families
of the men saying they had beaten in police custody.
Greek news websites also published a letter by the mother of
one of the suspects accusing the police of treating her son
brutally because of his anti-establishment beliefs.
"Police authorities in Greece are following the examples of
torture in the Guantanamo prison," the letter said. "My son -
and the others arrested - was not treated like every other law
violator but with particular hatred because he is an anarchist."
The four men were arrested during an attempted armed robbery
at the branches of Greek lenders ATEbank and Hellenic Postbank
in the northern town of Kozani on Friday.
Two of the detainees appeared in court on Monday on charges
of belonging to the Conspiracy of Fire Cells group, an urban
guerrilla group which has claimed responsibility for a spate of
bomb attacks since 2009.
Greece has seen a surge in political violence in recent
weeks, including a series of small makeshift bomb attacks
against journalists and political figures as well as a shooting
attack at an office used by Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Oliver Holmes)