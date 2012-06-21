ATHENS, June 21 The three parties forming Greece's new coalition government have agreed to ask lenders for two more years to meet fiscal targets under an international bailout that is keeping the country from bankruptcy, a party official said on Thursday.

Under a policy document agreed between the three parties, the government will also seek to extend unemployment benefits and limit public sector lay-offs, the source from the small Democratic Left coalition partner told Reuters.

The document will be submitted for approval at a meeting later on Thursday of the leaders of the conservative New Democracy, Socialist PASOK, and Democratic Left parties.