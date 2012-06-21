Australia shares rise for first day in four; NZ falls for third day
June 8 Australian shares inched higher on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak, as gains in financials and healthcare sectors slightly outweighed losses in other counters.
ATHENS, June 21 The three parties forming Greece's new coalition government have agreed to ask lenders for two more years to meet fiscal targets under an international bailout that is keeping the country from bankruptcy, a party official said on Thursday.
Under a policy document agreed between the three parties, the government will also seek to extend unemployment benefits and limit public sector lay-offs, the source from the small Democratic Left coalition partner told Reuters.
The document will be submitted for approval at a meeting later on Thursday of the leaders of the conservative New Democracy, Socialist PASOK, and Democratic Left parties.
JERUSALEM, June 8 Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Thursday it reached an agreement to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for $178 million.