ATHENS Feb 1 The junior partner in Greece's
ruling coalition plans to propose a tax amnesty on undeclared
income deposited in Greek banks in a bid to reverse the rising
tide of funds fleeing the country, the party's leader said in an
interview published on Sunday.
Panos Kammenos, the head of the right-wing Independent
Greeks party in Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's anti-bailout
government, said he would propose legislation cutting the tax on
such income to 15 percent from 42 percent with an exemption on
further taxes for the next four years.
"As far as banks and their liquidity is concerned, I believe
the climate will improve soon," Kammenos told the weekly Real
News newspaper.
"A measure that we will propose to the government is the
possibility of depositing cash whose origin cannot be warranted
at banks subject to a 15 percent tax and with depositors being
exempted for the next four years."
Greek banks have been hammered in recent weeks as the
prospect of a stand-off with the country's international
creditors prompted savers to withdraw cash. Deposits fell in
December for the third straight month and bankers expect the
trend to have accelerated in January.
