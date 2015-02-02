GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Global stocks index hits record high, Europe at 20-mth high
LONDON Feb 2 Greece has proposed ending a standoff with its international creditors by swapping its outstanding debt for new growth-linked bonds, the new finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, told the Financial Times in an interview.
Varoufakis also told the FT that Athens would no longer call for a write-off of Greece's 315 billion euros of foreign debt.
Instead it will seek a "menu of debt swaps" including two types of new bonds - one indexed to nominal economic growth and one he called "perpetual bonds" to replace European Central Bank-owned Greek bonds, the FT reported. (Writing by Hugh Lawson)
