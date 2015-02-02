LONDON Feb 2 Greece has proposed ending a standoff with its international creditors by swapping its outstanding debt for new growth-linked bonds, the new finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, told the Financial Times in an interview.

Varoufakis also told the FT that Athens would no longer call for a write-off of Greece's 315 billion euros of foreign debt.

Instead it will seek a "menu of debt swaps" including two types of new bonds - one indexed to nominal economic growth and one he called "perpetual bonds" to replace European Central Bank-owned Greek bonds, the FT reported. (Writing by Hugh Lawson)