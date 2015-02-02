LONDON Feb 2 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis is proposing to swap government debt held by the
European Central Bank and the official sector for growth-linked
and perpetual bonds, sparing privately held bonds from losses, a
source said on Monday.
"These bonds held by the ECB right now can be restructured.
It's possible to turn it into perpetual bonds to be serviced, or
growth-linked debt," said the source, who had direct knowledge
of the plans but would not be named due to the sensitivity of
the issue.
"It's the same with a proportion of the other bilateral
bonds held by the official sector."
