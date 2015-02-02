LONDON Feb 2 Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis is proposing to swap government debt held by the European Central Bank and the official sector for growth-linked and perpetual bonds, sparing privately held bonds from losses, a source said on Monday.

"These bonds held by the ECB right now can be restructured. It's possible to turn it into perpetual bonds to be serviced, or growth-linked debt," said the source, who had direct knowledge of the plans but would not be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

"It's the same with a proportion of the other bilateral bonds held by the official sector." (Reporting by William James; Editing by Hugh Lawson)