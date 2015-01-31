ATHENS Jan 31 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called ECB President Mario Draghi to reassure him that his new government wanted a solution with international partners over its demands to renegotiate its bailout accord, a government official said on Saturday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Tsipras called Draghi on Friday night after a tense meeting between his finance minister Yanis Varoufakis and Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the head of the euro zone group of finance ministers.

"The discussion was conducted in a good spirit and it was confirmed that there's a willingness to find a mutually beneficial solution for Greece and for Europe," the official said.

An ECB spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by James Mackenzie)