Regeneron shares poised for rebound - Barron's
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
ATHENS Jan 31 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called ECB President Mario Draghi to reassure him that his new government wanted a solution with international partners over its demands to renegotiate its bailout accord, a government official said on Saturday.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Tsipras called Draghi on Friday night after a tense meeting between his finance minister Yanis Varoufakis and Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the head of the euro zone group of finance ministers.
"The discussion was conducted in a good spirit and it was confirmed that there's a willingness to find a mutually beneficial solution for Greece and for Europe," the official said.
An ECB spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by James Mackenzie)
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.