BERLIN Feb 4 The new Greek government must
uphold its commitments to European partners and risks national
bankruptcy if it does not, European parliament President Martin
Schulz said in a newspaper interview.
"If Greece unilaterally changes the agreements, the other
side is no longer obliged to stick to them," he said in an
advance extract of an interview due to be published in business
daily Handelsblatt on Thursday.
"Then no more money will go to Greece and the state won't be
able to finance itself," Schulz was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Caroline Copley; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)