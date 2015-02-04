BERLIN Feb 4 The new Greek government must uphold its commitments to European partners and risks national bankruptcy if it does not, European parliament President Martin Schulz said in a newspaper interview.

"If Greece unilaterally changes the agreements, the other side is no longer obliged to stick to them," he said in an advance extract of an interview due to be published in business daily Handelsblatt on Thursday.

"Then no more money will go to Greece and the state won't be able to finance itself," Schulz was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Caroline Copley; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)