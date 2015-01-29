* Greek debt renegotiation "on the table" - Sapin
* No slippage from budget surplus possible, he adds
* New Greek finance minister due in Paris Monday
* France sees mediation role between Athens, EU
By Ingrid Melander and Jean-Baptiste Vey
PARIS, Jan 29 Greece could be given more time to
pay off its debt if it keeps its budget in balance and maintains
promised reforms but the debt will not be written off, French
officials said on Thursday.
In a series of statements spelling out Paris' position days
before talks with the new government of Alexis Tsipras, senior
French officials said cancelling Greece's debt was not an option
because it would hit other European taxpayers hard.
"It's okay to talk about Greek debt, to lighten its burden.
It is not okay to cancel Greek debt, because that would mean
passing on the burden to French taxpayers," Finance Minister
Michel Sapin told lawmakers, adding that France's exposure to
Greek debt totaled 42 billion euros ($47.63 billion).
Sapin did not elaborate on the scope of any renegotiation.
Earlier, European Affairs Minister Harlem Desir, a
junior-ranking minister in the government, told LCI television
discussions could cover the time frame of repayment.
Sapin warned, however, that any talks would depend on Greece
staying on track with reforms and keeping a balanced budget.
Athens targeted a general government primary budget surplus of
1.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2014.
Paris, which will host a visit by new Greek Finance Minister
Yanis Varoufakis on Monday, has its own budgetary woes and sees
itself well placed to act as a mediator between the new
anti-bailout government in Athens and its European partners,
including Germany.
"France wants to facilitate dialogue between Greece and the
whole euro zone .. Greek chaos would be terrible for Greece and
would be a bad thing for Europe, too," Sapin told lawmakers.
His comments were in line with those of Economy Minister
Emmanuel Macron, who earlier told reporters Greece would get "no
specific waiver" due to the change in its government.
"Greece has commitments with the euro zone and it must
respect them," he said.
But Macron also said that Europe must hear the message from
Greek voters, which have put in government parties opposed to
the austerity that came with the bailouts which saved the
country from bankruptcy.
"We must step away from this 'religious war' between
Europe's North and South where the former keep on blaming those
in the South for the errors of the past and the indebtedness,
and the latter say that all that (the debts) is in the past and
must be forgotten," he told reporters.
($1 = 0.8818 euros)
