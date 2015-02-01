(Adds quotes)
By Ingrid Melander
PARIS Feb 1 Greece's new government on Sunday
offered to produce proposals within a month for a revised debt
agreement with its sceptical international partners, insisting
it would not take on any more loan tranches in the meantime.
The proposal came after talks in Paris where French Finance
Minister Michel Sapin offered his Greek counterpart Yanis
Varoufakis backing to craft a deal possibly including some
alleviation of its debt load but no outright cancellation.
Varoufakis, in Paris as part of a diplomatic offensive by
Greece's leftist leaders to win changes to terms on debt as they
roll back on austerity measures, said Athens had allowed itself
to become addicted to debt, now at 175 percent of output.
"It isn't that we don't need the money, we are desperate,"
Varoufakis, standing next to Sapin, told reporters.
"For the last five years, Greece has been living for the
next loan tranche. We have resembled drug addicts craving the
next dose. What this government is all about is ending the
addiction," he said, noting it was time to go "cold turkey".
Setting out a possible timetable to renegotiate its 240
billion euro ($270 billion) bailout, Varoufakis said that if
Athens was given till the end of the month to prepare proposals,
it could aim to hammer out a realistic agreement with partners
six weeks later.
While it would not take on any new loans during that time,
the Greek state would seek to agree liquidity with the European
Central Bank during that time.
Insisting that there was no question of Greece exiting the
euro zone, Sapin renewed Paris's offer to help broker a new deal
between Athens and its European and other partners, but ruled
out outright debt cancellation.
"Anything that can alleviate the Greek debt burden will be
welcome ... but of course there is no question of cancelling the
Greek debt," Sapin said, noting that that would simply shift the
burden from the Greek taxpayer to other European taxpayers.
Greece's ruling Syriza party says cash reserves are enough
to meet obligations of 3.5 billion euros over the February-March
period, but a further total of 1.5 billion in principal and
interest fall due in June with further payments of 4.7 billion
in July and 3.6 billion in August.
Varoufakis met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on
Friday. He goes to London to see British Finance Minister George
Osborne on Monday and travels to Rome on Tuesday.
He said he was also looking forward to speaking to German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, whose country has been
among the most forthright in insisting that Athens must press on
with reforms and debt repayment.
