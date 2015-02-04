BERLIN Feb 4 A senior lawmaker in Chancellor
Angela Merkel's conservatives on Wednesday called on the new
Greek government to present a strategy for how it wants to
govern the country without the financial help from international
lenders.
"We expect the new government (in Athens) to fulfill its
responsibilities and present a plan for how the country can
stand on its own feet without permanent support from others,"
Norbert Barthle, spokesman on budgetary affairs for the
conservatives in the lower house of parliament, told Germany's
Handelsblatt newspaper.
He also refused to comment on an apparent softening of
Athens' stance on a debt writedown and proposals for a new debt
swap. "It hardly makes sense to comment on the Greek proposals
because they are changing nearly every hour," Barthle said.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber,; Editing by Caroline Copley.)