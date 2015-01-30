* Spiegel says Berlin might back fresh aid with conditions
* Berlin denies report, urges Athens to obey rules
* New Greek government strikes defiant tone
BERLIN, Jan 30 Germany's Finance Ministry denied
on Friday a media report that Berlin would be ready to discuss a
new aid package for Greece of up to 20 billion euros if the new
leftist Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accepted supervised
economic reforms.
"That is not on the agenda at all," said a spokesman for
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble. The report in Der Spiegel
magazine that Germany estimated Greece's additional aid needs at
about 20 billion euros was "pure speculation", he added.
Spiegel reported that Germany would be willing to grant
Greece fresh aid on condition that it accepted reforms overseen
by inspectors from the "troika" - the European Commission, the
European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
Tsipras was elected last weekend on a promise to reverse
precisely the kind of austerity measures prescribed by Berlin
and supervised by the troika.
He has already scrapped some of the privatisation plans
agreed under the existing bailout deal and his finance minister
said on Friday he had no intention of cooperating with the
troika.
Earlier on Friday, Schaeuble said Germany was open for talks
with the new Greek government about its debt woes, but he also
made clear that Athens had to implement further reforms.
"We need solidarity in Europe, and besides we cannot be
blackmailed," Schaeuble said.
Norbert Barthle, the parliamentary spokesman on budgetary
affairs for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, told the
business daily Handelsblatt that if Athens refused to cooperate
with the troika, there would be serious consequences.
"There are clear rules and we have legal stipulations about
the conditions for giving European credit assistance," he told
its Saturday edition. "If Greece can't accept these conditions,
it must find the necessary funding on the capital markets."
Spiegel also had an interview with the European Parliament's
German president, Martin Schulz, who visited Tsipras this week.
He ruled out a debt cut for Greece but suggested the euro zone
should give Athens more time to pay back its debt.
"Right now, the last repayment is due in 2057. It wouldn't
make a big difference to postpone this by 10 years," said the
politician from Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), the junior
coalition partners to Merkel's conservatives.
