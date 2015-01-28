ATHENS Jan 28 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras told his ministers on Wednesday voters had given them a
mandate for radical change that would restore national
sovereignty but pledged to negotiate responsibly with
international creditors.
Noting that the mood towards Greece was changing since his
leftwing party's sweeping election victory on Sunday, Tsipras
said he would avoid antagonism with European Union and
International Monetary Fund creditors.
"We won't get into a mutually destructive clash but we will
not continue a policy of subjection," he said at the start of
the first meeting of the newly installed cabinet. He added that
he expected a "productive" meeting on Friday with Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, head of the euro zone finance ministers' group.
He said the government would pursue balanced budgets but
would not seek to build up "unrealistic surpluses" to service
Greece's massive public debt of more than 175 percent of gross
domestic product.
Priorities would be helping the weakest sections of society,
with policies to attack endemic clientelism and corruption in
the economy, reduce waste and cut Greece's record unemployment.
