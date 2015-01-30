ATHENS Jan 30 Greece's government will not
cooperate with the EU and IMF mission bankrolling the country
and will not seek an extension to the bailout programme, its
finance minister said on Friday.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, head of the euro zone finance
ministers' group who is in Athens for talks with the new
government, said the two sides would decide what would happen
next before the programme ends on Feb. 28.
"This platform enabled us to win the confidence of the Greek
people," Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis told reporters after
their meeting. "Our first action as a government will not be to
reject the rationale of questioning this programme through a
request to extend it."
Varoufakis said he had assured Dijsselbloem that Athens
planned to implement reforms to make the economy more
competitive and have balanced budgets but that it would not
accept a "self-fed crisis" of deflation and non-viable debt.
In turn, Dijsselbloem said he had told the new government to
respect the terms of the existing agreement between Greece and
the euro zone and warned against taking unilateral steps, saying
it was important not to reverse progress made so far.
He said continuing support from Europe depended on Greece
respecting its obligations and it was up to to Athens to decide
its position before moving forward jointly with the euro zone.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou, Writing by
Deepa Babington)