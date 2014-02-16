ATHENS Feb 16 Greek opposition leader Alexis
Tsipras said on Sunday he will not support any candidate for
president in spring 2015, in the hope of forcing a parliamentary
election.
The Greek parliament needs 180 votes to select a president
but the government has only 153 seats. It must rely on Tsipras's
Syriza's 71 deputies or the support of fringe parties opposed to
Greece's EU/IMF bailout to elect a president.
"We will not support any candidate. This means that the
necessary parliamentary majority to elect a president will not
be there ... There will have to be new elections," Tsipras said
in an interview with German newspaper Sueedeutsche Zeitung,
according to a transcript sent by his office on Sunday.