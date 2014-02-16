ATHENS Feb 16 Greek opposition leader Alexis
Tsipras said on Sunday he will not support any candidate for
president in spring 2015 in the hope of forcing an early
parliamentary election.
President Karolos Papoulias' term ends in March 2015 and,
under Greece's constitution, his successor will need the support
of 180 deputies in Greece's 300-seat parliament, equivalent to a
3/5ths majority.
But the government has only 153 seats, meaning it would have
to rely on the support of Tsipras's Syriza's 71 deputies or of
smaller parties also opposed to Greece's EU/IMF bailout.
"We will not support any candidate," Tsipras said in an
interview in the weekend edition of German newspaper
Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
"This means that the necessary parliamentary majority to
elect a president will not be there ... There will have to be
new elections," a transcript sent by his office on Sunday
stated.
Tsipras is strongly opposed to the bailout and wants
Greece's international lenders to write off a large chunk of its
debt.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's conservative-socialist
coalition government is anxious to hold parliamentary elections
on schedule in 2016, as any political instability would hurt the
country's battered economy.
But if a candidate for president failed to muster 180 votes,
early parliamentary elections would be called, after which the
new legislature could vote one in with a simple majority of 151.
Tsipras's statement increased the chances of that scenario
taking effect.
Fotis Kouvelis, leader of the moderate Democratic Left,
which left the government last year, said on Saturday he did not
believe the current parliament will be able to elect a
President.
"I don't see how the necessary number of votes can be
produced to elect a President and avoid elections", Kouvelis
said in an interview with newspaper Ta Nea.