ATHENS Oct 1 Greece's government will seek a
confidence vote when parliament convenes for a new session, the
government said in a statement on Wednesday, amid growing
speculation that snap elections could be called.
The government also said it would move to start the
procedure for electing a new president as scheduled on Feb 15
next year. Parliament is due to convene on Monday when the draft
budget is also due to be presented.
The comments appeared to be an effort to dismiss speculation
that Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is considering early
elections since he does not currently have the backing of the
180 lawmakers needed to push through a presidential nominee.
Under Greek law, parliament must be dissolved and new
elections called if a president is not elected.
