ATHENS Oct 17 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras on Friday said his government is in talks with lenders
over the country's post-bailout period, including a potential
credit line Athens could tap in case of market turmoil.
"It has been clear from Greece's side that we don't need a
new bailout," Samaras said in a statement.
"In any case, we all agree that Greece will stick to the
path of reforms. Therefore, there is agreement on the day after
and there is a serious discussion with our partners and lenders
on the first transitional phase."
Samaras wants Greece to abandon an EU/IMF bailout by the end
of the year, over a year ahead of schedule.
Last week he said Athens was discussing the possibility of a
precautionary credit line after the IMF suggested Greece pursue
such an option. Speculation on such a facility has grown in
recent days following a three-day selloff in Greek stocks and
bonds.
