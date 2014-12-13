(Adds Moscovici, Greek PM comments, opinion poll)
ATHENS Dec 13 Greece's radical leftist
opposition leader, Alexis Tsipras, accused Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras on Saturday of sowing fear in the country to win
support for a presidential vote the government must win to avoid
a snap election.
The government on Monday brought forward a vote in
parliament to elect a president to this month. Its aim was to
end political uncertainty that has hung over the country, but it
risks having to call snap elections if the government's
candidate does not get enough votes.
Tsipras's Syriza party, which wants to tear up Greece's
EU/IMF bailout deal, is likely to win an election, polls show,
and Samaras warned on Thursday that the country risked a
"catastrophic" return to the depths of its debt crisis if his
government fell.
"A frenzy of fear-mongering with the responsibility of the
Prime Minister himself is a final spasm before the end," Tsipras
said in a speech on the Greek island of Crete. "The countdown
for the ruling coalition and its catastrophic policies has
already started".
Syriza is promising to abandon any cooperation with Greece's
EU/IMF lenders and reverse austerity cuts -- spooking financial
markets wary of Greece going off the path of fiscal rigour just
as it puts its finances on track and returns to economic growth.
The European Union's chief executive, in an unusual move, on
Thursday gave Greeks a stark warning of major problems if they
vote the "wrong" way and Syriza wins an early parliamentary
election.
But Tsipras called the warning a "tale of fiction" and said
Greece's EU partners would change their stance once a strong
Syriza government took office.
Syriza's lead over the ruling conservatives narrowed after
the government brought forward the vote, according to an Alco
poll published on Saturday. Conducted on Dec. 9-12, it showed
Syriza would win with 27.6 percent of the vote if parliamentary
elections were held now. Samaras's New Democracy party would get
24 percent.
Samaras controls 155 deputies in the 300-seat parliament. He
is counting on two small opposition parties, including a former
coalition partner, and independent lawmakers to survive the
vote.
In an article published on a Greek newspaper, Samaras called
on lawmakers to support his nominee, saying it was their
"national duty" to elect a president.
Before a two-day visit to Athens starting on Monday, EU
Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Europe would
continue supporting Greece as long as the country stuck on its
reform path.
"Things have changed in Greece but there are still enough to
be done for the reconstruction and confidence as far as the
country's finances are concerned," he told weekly Proto Thema
newspaper.
