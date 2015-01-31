* Greek PM Tsipras calls Draghi to confirm seeks solution
ATHENS, Jan 31 New Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras, striking a conciliatory note on debt talks after a
turbulent start to office, has called the European Central Bank
chief to assure him that Athens was seeking an agreement.
The new government in Athens made clear from its first day
in power that it would not back down on its election pledges to
abandon the austerity policies imposed under the bailout
agreement sealed by the last government.
But facing growing disquiet from partners led by Germany,
Tsipras rang European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on
Friday night to assure him that Athens was seeking an accord, a
government official said.
"The discussion was conducted in a good spirit and it was
confirmed that there's a willingness to find a mutually
beneficial solution for Greece and for Europe," said the
official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
He also spoke to Jeroen Disselbloem, head of the euro zone
finance ministers' group who ended a visit to Athens on Friday
with a thunderous expression after an apparently scratchy
exchange with Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis.
The official said Dijsselbloem had called Tsipras to
reassure him that despite minor signs of tension, the
negotiations would continue.
After halting some privatisations and announcing plans to
reinstate thousands of public sector workers laid off under the
bailout, the government confirmed on Friday it was not
interested in renewing the bailout deal when it expires on Feb.
28.
With German politicians from Chancellor Angela Merkel down
repeating daily that Athens must respect the bailout accord with
the European Union and International Monetary Fund "troika",
Tsipras and his finance minister begin lobbying for support in
other European capitals on Sunday.
Varoufakis meets his French counterpart Michel Sapin in
Paris before travelling to London the next day. Tsipras, whose
first foreign visit will be to Cyprus, will join him on Tuesday
in Rome before meeting European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker and French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday.
France and Italy, the two governments that have pushed
hardest to loosen the strict budget austerity imposed at the
start of the euro zone crisis, may offer Varoufakis and Tsipras
a sympathetic ear when they visit.
But they have both said they would not accept the new
leftwing government's call for a "haircut", writing down part of
Greece's 320 billion euro debt and potentially exposing their
own Treasuries to billions of euros of losses.
Varoufakis told Dijsselbloem on Friday that Athens did not
want an extension to the bailout but a new accord and would not
deal with the troika mission overseeing the bailout.
On Saturday, he told the weekly Agora newspaper that Greece
needs "fiscal breathing space" with a bridging deal of a few
weeks while a new agreement with creditors is worked out and
economic reforms including a crack down on tax evasion begin.
With both sides keen to prevent tensions during the first
few days of the Tsipras government slipping out of control, he
warned against "verbal fetishism" and said the differences could
be overcome.
While there was resistance in Europe to a straight haircut
on the face value of the debt, there was more willingness to
explore other options including extending maturities or cutting
interest payments that could have the same effect.
In an interview with German weekly magazine Der Spiegel,
Greek Economy Minister Georgios Stathakis said it would be
better to link the country's debt repayments to its economic
growth rate as it needs a feasible solution to bring its
sovereign debt under control.
Athens faces about 10 billion euros ($11 billion) in
repayments this summer and is shut out of international bond
markets while it waits for a final bailout tranche from
international lenders of 7.2 billion.
WARNING ON ECB FUNDING TO BANKS
Highlighting the risks Athens faces if no deal is reached by
the Feb. 28 deadline, European Central Bank Governing Council
member Erkki Liikanen said Greek banks, already facing serious
deposit outflows, would be cut off from ECB lending.
As well as ensuring continued ECB support for the banks,
agreement is needed for some 7 billion euros in funds to be
released. Without the funds, Greece would probably be unable to
meet 10 billion euros in debt repayments that fall due between
June and September.
However, Merkel repeated that further debt cancellations
were unacceptable and Athens would have to respect its
obligations.
Varoufakis said Greece would continue to issue new
short-term T-Bills while talks proceed, even though Athens has
already reached a 15 billion euro issuance limit agreed with the
troika.
But that would do little to prevent the crisis that could
ensue if the banks lost support from the ECB and the issue is
likely to feature heavily in discussions next week. With
financial markets on edge, Greek banking stocks have fallen by
nearly 40 percent since Sunday's elections.
Following his finance minister's visit to Paris on Sunday
and to London on Monday, Tsipras himself will visit Rome on
Tuesday to meet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Paris on
Wednesday, where he will meet President Francois Hollande.
Notably absent from the list of destinations was Berlin or
Frankfurt.
