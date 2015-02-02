(Updates with details of deal Greece is seeking)
LONDON/NICOSIA, Feb 2 Greece's new government
has proposed ending a standoff with its international creditors
by swapping its outstanding debt for new growth-linked bonds,
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis was quoted as saying on
Monday.
Varoufakis, in London to reassure investors he is not
seeking a Wild West-style showdown with Brussels over a new debt
agreement, told the Financial Times that Athens would no longer
call for a write-off of Greece's 315 billion euros ($360
billion) of foreign debt.
Instead it will seek a "menu of debt swaps" including two
types of new bonds - one indexed to nominal economic growth and
one he called "perpetual bonds" to replace European Central Bank
(ECB)-owned Greek bonds, the newspaper reported.
"What I'll say to our partners is that we are putting
together a combination of a primary budget surplus and a reform
agenda," Varoufakis told the FT.
"I'll say, 'Help us to reform our country and give us some
fiscal space to do this, otherwise we shall continue to
suffocate and become a deformed rather than a reformed Greece'."
The bonds indexed to economic growth would replace Greece's
European rescue loans, Varoufakis said.
Athens planned to target wealthy tax-evaders and post
primary budget surpluses of 1 to 1.5 percent of gross domestic
product, he told the paper, even if it meant his party, Syriza,
could not fulfil all the spending promises on which it was
elected.
Varoufakis met international investors in the evening.
Michael Hintze, founder and CEO of hedge fund CQS, asked
afterwards if the minister had proposed a debt swap, said "It's
more balanced and broader than that," without elaborating.
A Greek government source said earlier in the day that
Varoufakis would tell the investors they had nothing to worry
about.
"We will be able to service the Greek debt on terms that
will have no detrimental impact on, especially private, bond
holders," said the source who spoke on condition of anonymity
due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told Reuters
in an interview earlier on Monday that Berlin would not accept
any unilateral changes to Greece's debt programme.
"We want Greece to continue going down this successful path
in the interests of Greece and the Greeks but we will not accept
one-sided changes to the programme," he said at the Reuters Euro
Zone Summit.
The finance minister and Greece's new Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras are touring European capitals in a diplomatic offensive
to replace Greece's bailout accord with the European Union, ECB
and International Monetary Fund, known as the "troika".
Varoufakis said he was confident he could reach a negotiated
settlement soon, telling Britain's Channel 4 news it was time to
stop Greece being a "festering wound" on Europe and dismissing a
suggestion the ECB could block a new deal.
MILDER MESSAGE
After a tumultuous first week in which the left-leaning
government indicated it intended to keep campaign promises to
ditch the tough austerity conditions imposed under its existing
bailout, the emphasis this week appears to be on maintaining
that a new deal is still possible.
"We are in substantial negotiations with our partners in
Europe and those that have lent to us. We have obligations
towards them," Tsipras said at a news conference in Cyprus
during his first foreign visit as prime minister.
When asked whether Greece would seek aid from Russia, which
is a worsening standoff with Europe and the United States over
Ukraine, he said: "Right now, there are no other thoughts on the
table." Germany said Russia would not be a viable substitute.
Greece, unable to borrow on the markets and facing pressure
to extend the current support agreement when it expires on Feb.
28, is looking for a bridging deal to provide breathing space to
propose a new debt arrangement.
Exactly how much time Athens has to reach a deal with its
creditors remains to be seen. In theory, there are only weeks
left: once the bailout expires at the end of February, the ECB
could be obliged to pull the plug on funding for Greek banks. In
practice, however, an alternative interim funding mechanism for
the banks may be found.
After that, Greece has large debt payments due in March,
although officials say it could have enough cash on hand to meet
them, avoiding a crunch until later in the spring.
"NEIN"
Tsipras repeated calls already made by Varoufakis for a
mechanism of inspections by experts from the "troika" overseeing
Greek finances to be dismantled and replaced by direct
negotiations between Athens, the EU and IMF.
"I believe that this would be a mature and necessary
development for Europe," he said.
But Germany said "Nein".
"The German government sees no reason to scrap this
mechanism of evaluation by the troika," Finance Ministry
spokeswoman Christiane Wirtz said in Berlin.
Varoufakis, an outspoken economist who has likened EU
austerity policies to "waterboarding", began his European tour
over the weekend in Paris, where the centre-left government is
thought to be more sympathetic than others to the case for
relaxing lending conditions.
He then moved to London to meet international investors
whose confidence is crucial, saying he was not in "a kind of
Wild West showdown" with the EU, but aimed to strike a mutually
beneficial deal to minimise the cost of the crisis for the
average European.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said after meeting
Varoufakis that Athens could not expect a straight debt
write-off, but left the door open to other options that include
giving Athens more time for repayment.
Varoufakis met about 100 banks and financial institutions in
London. An organiser said one of the meetings had to be moved
from a upmarket London members' club, because Varoufakis
wouldn't wear a tie.
Varoufakis also met British officials, seeking more European
allies, although Britain is not a euro zone member.
After meeting him, Britain's finance minister, George
Osborne, called the stand-off between Greece and the euro zone
"the greatest risk to the global economy".
"I urge the Greek finance minister to act responsibly but
it's also important that the euro zone has a better plan for
jobs and growth," Osborne said.
On Tuesday, Tsipras will meet Italy's Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi, a young centre-left leader thought to be among those most
sympathetic to calls for leniency. He sees European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker and French President Francois
Hollande on Wednesday. So far no date has been set for a meeting
with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, although they will meet at
a European summit on Feb. 12.
($1 = 0.8816 euros)
