ATHENS Jan 31 Greece's Finance Ministry said on
Saturday that it had hired financial advisors Lazard to consult
on issues of public debt and fiscal management, as the new
leftist government enters talks to renegotiate a bailout accord
with creditors.
Greece used Lazard during talks in 2012 over private sector
involvement (PSI) as it sought to write down billions of euros
of debt in a major sovereign restructuring.
Europe's bailout programme for Greece, part of a
240-billion-euro ($270 billion) rescue package along with the
International Monetary Fund, expires on Feb. 28 and a failure to
renew it could leave Athens unable to meet its financing needs
and cut its banks off from ECB liquidity support.
