LONDON Jan 26 The Greek election result is not
a defeat of austerity but a defeat of failed economic plans and
should act as a reminder to Britain that it needs to stick to
what it is doing, finance minister George Osborne said on
Monday.
Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras and his Syriza party
swept to victory in a snap election on Sunday, promising that
five years of austerity, "humiliation and suffering" imposed by
international creditors were over.
"People get tired of economic failure, they tired of rising
unemployment ... what you see is not a defeat of austerity, it
is a defeat of economic plans that don't work and in Britain we
have got an economic plan that is working," Osborne told BBC
radio.
Osborne, whose governing Conservative party faces
re-election in May, said Syriza's promises were going to "be
very difficult to deliver".
"I hope that both sides now act responsibly," he said. "It
is certainly in the United Kingdom's interests that we have
stability, that we have a proper dialogue here between members
of the euro."
