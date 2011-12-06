A masked anti-austerity protester stands in front of the parliament during a march in Athens December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis/Files

ATHENS Most Greeks expect their economic situation to worsen next year as the government applies austerity policies to slash deficits, but despite the pain they want to stay in the euro zone, an opinion poll showed on Monday.

Based on the survey for Mega TV by pollster GPO, 88 percent of Greeks said they suffered a drop in income this year as the government slapped more taxes to plug budget holes, with 80.7 percent expecting financial conditions to worsen next year.

Still, 76.7 percent of those polled want to stay in the euro, whatever it takes.

Greece joined the single currency club in January 2001 and enjoyed strong economic growth for years thanks to low interest rates, before its fiscal derailment led to a severe debt crisis in 2010, necessitating an international bailout.

The poll conducted on a sample of 1,400 people showed that 79.3 percent of Greeks believe the economic adjustment programme prescribed by Greece's lenders, the International Monetary Fund and its euro zone partners, has failed.

Greece's economy is in its fourth consecutive year of recession with gross domestic product seen slumping by more than 5.5 percent this year and projected to further contract in 2012. Unemployment has hit a record 18.4 percent.

"You have 30 percent of the population below the poverty level and climbing unemployment, it is impossible for this negative dynamic not to influence the political landscape," said Fotis Kouvelis, leader of the Democratic Left.

Asked what went wrong with the EU/IMF programme, 51.4 of the respondents said authorities had followed the wrong recipe, while 37.2 percent blamed the previous socialist government for poor implementation.

The poll showed that support for Greece's two biggest political parties had dropped compared to a survey in September.

A total of 21.5 percent said they would vote for the conservative New Democracy party, down from 22.3 percent in September. The PASOK socialists of former Prime Minister George Papandreou would garner 15.3 percent from 15.5 in September.

A total of 27.6 percent of those polled said they were undecided, would cast a blank ballot or abstain from voting.

The unity government, led by Lucas Papademos, a former European Central bank vice president, has a mandate to implement the bailout deal and lead Greece to elections on February 19.

But 56.2 percent of Greeks believe elections must take place later while 62.6 percent have a rather positive view Papademos.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)